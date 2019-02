باز گشت نیرو های امریکایی به فراه

US Army soldiers from 2-506 Infantry 101st Airborne Division and Afghan National Army soldiers take cover as a CH-47 Chinook helicopter lands to transport them on day one of Operation Radu Bark VI into the Spira mountains in Khost province, five kms from the Afghan-Pakistan Border, directly across the border from Pakistan's lawless Waziristan region on November 11, 2008. US soldiers along with the Afghan National Army launched Operation Radu Bark VI in the Spira mountains setting up a patrol base along a known insurgent infiltration route, at altitudes up to 10,000 feet, conducting dismounted maneuvers in the mountains, and setting up observation posts throughout the area. AFP PHOTO/DAVID FURST