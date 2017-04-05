کشته شدن معاون والی نام نهاد طالبان برای هلمند

In this photograph taken on November 3, 2015, Afghan Taliban fighters look on as they listen to Mullah Mohammad Rasool Akhund (unseen), the newly appointed leader of a breakaway faction of the Taliban, at Bakwah in the western province of Farah. A breakaway faction of the Taliban has appointed its own leader in the first formal split in the Afghan militant movement under new head Mullah Mansour, posing a fresh hurdle to potential peace talks. Mullah Rasool was named the leader of the faction in a mass gathering of dissident fighters this week in the remote southwestern province of Farah, according to an AFP reporter who attended the meeting. AFP PHOTO / Javed Tanveer (Photo credit should read JAVED TANVEER/AFP/Getty Images)
معاون والی نام نهاد طالبان برای ولایت هلمند دریک حمله هوایی کشته شد.
ملا مزمل هنگامی که مشغول سازماندهی یک رشته حمله های هراس افگنانه بود ، آماج قرارگرفت.
یک قوماندان اردوی ملی درولایت هلمند به گفت که دراین حمله هوایی ملا مزمل معاون والی نام نهاد طالبان برای هلمند با سه فردش کشته شدند.
او گفت، ملا مزمل می خواست حمله های تازه ای را در هلمند سازماندهی کند که آماج قرارگرفت.
گفته می شود که دراین حمله هوایی به غیرنظامیان آسیب نرسیده است.
ازملا مزمل به عنوان عامل اصلی ناامنی های اخیر درهلمند یاد می شود
