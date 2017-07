د طالبانو په برید کې امریکايي جنرال وژل شوی

Lieutenant Jameson Bligh (R) of 1st Platoon, Delta Coy, 1-64 AR of the US army - operating under NATO sponsored International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) talks with an officer from the Afghan National Police after an ISAF night patrol came under small-arms attack a few nights before, at a settlement near Kandahar Air Field on September 12, 2012 during a joint patrol with officers from the Afghan National Police in Kandahar province. Estimates by the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) are that militia attacks cost between 100 million dollarsand 155 million dollars a year to stage while the rest goes to maintaining the insurgency says a new UN report that adds that the Taliban raised 400 million dollars last year through taxes, donations, and extorting businessmen and narcotics dealers in Afghanistan. AFP PHOTO/Tony KARUMBA (Photo credit should read TONY KARUMBA/AFP/GettyImages)