د سامسونګ د رييس لپاره د شلو کلونو بند احتمال

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 18: Lee Jae-Yong, vice chairman of Samsung, leaves after attending a court hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on January 18, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. An arrest warrant for issued for Lee, Samsung's de facto leader, on charges of bribery in connection with the scandal that has led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)