Afghanistan national footballers (in red) compete with Pakistan players (in green) during a football match at the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) stadium in Kabul on August 20, 2013. Afghanistan's football team sparked rowdy celebrations across the war-battered nation on August 20 after securing an convincing 3-0 win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the first international match in Kabul for ten years. AFP PHOTO/ SHAH Marai (Photo credit should read SHAH MARAI/AFP/Getty Images)